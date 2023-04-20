Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys Shares of 1,166,146 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,166,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.52% of TuSimple at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSP. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 18.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,355,000 after buying an additional 2,535,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after buying an additional 1,631,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 62.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after buying an additional 1,595,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,684,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,204,000 after buying an additional 1,321,296 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple in the first quarter valued at $11,561,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lowered TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

TuSimple Stock Performance

TuSimple Company Profile

Shares of TSP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 331,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.