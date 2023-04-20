Monaco Asset Management SAM Makes New $735,000 Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $5.57. 1,373,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,390. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.21. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.