Monaco Asset Management SAM Sells 255,528 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lessened its holdings in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,528 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.88% of Venator Materials worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 533,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 187,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $0.80 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

VNTR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,702. The company has a market cap of $39.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.52. Venator Materials PLC has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.00 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

