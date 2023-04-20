Monaco Asset Management SAM Takes $260,000 Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.07% of Smith & Wesson Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

SWBI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 117,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,515. The company has a market cap of $560.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.19. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.35 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

