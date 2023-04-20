Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Up 4.9%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 6,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 24,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Mondee Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Mondee by 6.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 278,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondee during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Mondee during the third quarter worth $696,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mondee during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mondee during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Mondee Company Profile
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
