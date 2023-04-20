Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Shares Down 7.5%

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.11. 271,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 132,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Moneta Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Moneta Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.