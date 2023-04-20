Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $463.50 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $490.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.86.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.00.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,771,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,771,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $10,396,364.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,449 shares in the company, valued at $493,599,092.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,705 shares of company stock valued at $44,122,643. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

