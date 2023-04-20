Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,173,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $282.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.94. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $295.93.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

