Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $107.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.91. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

