Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 714,611 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 138.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

