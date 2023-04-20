Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Republic Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Republic Services by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 48,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $137.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

