Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $203.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.