Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Broadcom by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,643,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 104,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,653,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $634.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.49.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.