Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $77.85 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.