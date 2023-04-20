Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in CarMax by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after acquiring an additional 817,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,247,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,397,000 after buying an additional 540,819 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,944,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after buying an additional 503,035 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after buying an additional 397,891 shares during the period.

NYSE KMX opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

