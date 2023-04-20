Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Price Performance
DE stock opened at $392.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.92.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.