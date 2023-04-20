Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Shares of USB opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $53.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

