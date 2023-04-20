Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Update

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of GLUE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. 42,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,046. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

