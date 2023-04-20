Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Update

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of GLUE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. 42,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,046. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $13.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
Featured Stories
