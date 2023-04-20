Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.58 and last traded at $31.60. 117,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 231,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $932.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Insider Activity at Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,035 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $1,636,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 870,800 shares in the company, valued at $45,908,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $32,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,317 shares in the company, valued at $37,466,850.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $1,636,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,908,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,800 shares of company stock worth $6,143,472 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.