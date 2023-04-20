Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.33.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $303.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.20. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $339.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

