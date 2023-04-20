Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $229.03 million and $7.90 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00065949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00040979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001284 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 623,739,013 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.