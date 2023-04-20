MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.95. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,600,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

