Morgan Stanley Cuts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $57.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 131,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 915.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 551,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 496,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

