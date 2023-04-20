Morgan Stanley Cuts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $20.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.53.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 130,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,168 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.