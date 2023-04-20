Morgan Stanley Cuts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $35.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.25.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,303,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading

