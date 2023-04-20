Morgan Stanley Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $57.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.71.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.