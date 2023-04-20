Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Shares of MS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,426. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

