Morgan Stanley Raises Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $92.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $89.29 on Thursday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

