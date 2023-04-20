Morgan Stanley Raises Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $50.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOUR. Stephens initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.92.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $62.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825 over the last 90 days. 36.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

