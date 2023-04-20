Morgan Stanley Raises Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $63.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

