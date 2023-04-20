Morgan Stanley Trims Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Target Price to $105.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS stock opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.22. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $153.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also

