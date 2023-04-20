Morgan Stanley Trims Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Target Price to $43.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CPE opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

