Morgan Stanley’s (MS) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cfra

Cfra reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cfra currently has a $105.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $151.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8,600.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 891,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 881,334 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

