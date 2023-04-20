Morpheus.Network (MNW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $79.40 Million

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00005946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $79.40 million and approximately $366,622.63 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.73115259 USD and is down -7.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $543,295.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

