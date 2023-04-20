Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares.
Mosaic Capital Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89.
About Mosaic Capital
Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.
