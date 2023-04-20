MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Update

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 455,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 393,266 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,477,000 after buying an additional 31,186 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 12.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,231,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after buying an additional 472,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MRC Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 142,842 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. 839,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

MRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

