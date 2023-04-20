Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Update

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the March 15th total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 655.8 days.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLLGF shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. engages in the provision of trucking and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Logistics and Warehousing, Specialized and Industrial Services, and U.S. and International Logistics. The LTL segment provides services in tracking, bar coding, pickup, handling and delivery of small packages, parcels, and pallets of all types of freight.

