National Bank Financial Comments on Dundee Precious Metals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a report released on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$10.17 on Thursday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.41 and a 12 month high of C$10.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$245,332.30. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$245,332.30. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,163 shares of company stock worth $470,008. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

