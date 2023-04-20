National Bank Financial Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $259.30 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Equinox Gold by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

