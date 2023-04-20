National Bank Financial Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, CIBC lowered Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$6.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.23 and a twelve month high of C$10.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.34. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

