National Bank Financial Weighs in on Aris Mining Corporation’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ARI)

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aris Mining in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80.
Aris Mining Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Aris Mining
In other news, Senior Officer Ashley Baker acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,620.
About Aris Mining
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.
Read More
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.