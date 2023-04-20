National Bank Financial Weighs in on B2Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

BTO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

BTO stock opened at C$5.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.84 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$68,740.00. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

