National Bank Financial Weighs in on Capstone Copper Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

TSE CS opened at C$6.83 on Thursday. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.17. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

