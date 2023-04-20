National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $109.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

National Bank Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:NBHC opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.93. National Bank has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Get National Bank alerts:

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Bank by 76.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 67,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in National Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Bank Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.