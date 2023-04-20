Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,846 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.83. 409,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,693. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average is $129.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

