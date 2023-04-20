Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,090 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 473,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,392. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,234.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $846,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,234.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 40,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $1,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 563,821 shares in the company, valued at $17,703,979.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,909 shares of company stock valued at $11,402,045. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEHR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

