Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 41,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,928,000 after buying an additional 881,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after acquiring an additional 429,300 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,175,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 938.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,770,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LW traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.41. The company had a trading volume of 327,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,268. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average is $93.36. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

