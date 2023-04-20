Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Vista Energy by 228.3% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,175,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,200,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vista Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 61,113 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 73.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 942,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vista Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 686,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 77,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIST stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 122,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

