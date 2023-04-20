Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare accounts for 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.36.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.35. 262,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

