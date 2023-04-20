Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $4.55 Million in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000. ExlService comprises 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of ExlService as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 832,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,702,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,893,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

ExlService Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,340 shares of company stock valued at $903,316 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXLS traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $168.07. 32,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,073. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.74 and its 200-day moving average is $169.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.