Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $4.55 Million in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000. ExlService comprises 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of ExlService as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 832,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,702,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,893,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService
ExlService Trading Up 0.7 %
EXLS traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $168.07. 32,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,073. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.74 and its 200-day moving average is $169.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.
ExlService Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ExlService (EXLS)
- Morgan Stanley’s Earnings Is Fuel For The Rally
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.